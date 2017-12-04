Sudan: American Business Delegation Visits Sudan

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) -Sudan and the United States are to begin talks in Khartoum on Monday in various fields including economy, investment, minerals, health and telecommunications.

The CCA President and CEO, Ms. Florizelle Liser praised the warm welcome and hospitality extended by Sudatel and the continuous support she has received from the Government of Sudan.

She pointed out that the Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) looks to strengthen partnerships and develop trade and investment between Sudan and the United States while looking forward to holding meetings between members of the delegation and Sudanese government officials.

She said their schedule includes visits to a number of major companies to find out the size of the investment in Sudan.

She said they looked forward to greater cooperation with Sudan, particularly with companies in the private sector with the view to support and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

An economic forum is scheduled to be organized in Sudatel premises, which will include a number of businessmen and companies.

The CCA official pointed out that after great efforts of the Sudanese government and Sudatel Company in particular, these companies have made this visit to Sudan to open up new investment opportunities in Sudan, pointing out that there are some important areas emphasized by these companies such as infrastructure, oil and telecommunications.

She added that the focus of these companies on Africa was because a number of studies have proved that Africa is a resource-rich, adding that the investment and political fields are interrelated.

She referred to the recent visit by the US Deputy Secretary of State to Sudan, during which several issues were discussed including removal of Sudan from the list of the terrorism-sponsor states, which is to pave the way for greater cooperation between the two countries.

She stressed that Sudan and the United States have been exerting every effort to remove the name of Sudan from the list of the terrorism-sponsor states, stressing that the business sector is an important sector in this regard.

In a statement it issued in Washington, the CCA pointed out that this was its first ever trade mission to Sudan on December 4-7, 2017 following the U.S. administration's recent decision to lift economic sanctions on the country. CCA will convene a private sector delegation of investors and business executives to explore opportunities in agribusiness, energy, ICT, infrastructure and power.

The statement said the CCA trade mission aims to capitalize on the significant shift in U.S. policy. On October 12, 2017, the United States officially revoked longstanding economic sanctions on Sudan. This momentous decision opens the door for U.S. companies to do business in Africa's sixth largest economy, which boasts a market of more than 40 million people.

"CCA is honored and delighted to be the first organization to lead a trade delegation to Sudan following the United States' decision," said CCA President and CEO, Ms. Florizelle Liser. "This organization is deeply committed to economic development in every African country and I believe Sudan presents yet unexplored opportunities to investors and that the Government of Sudan is eager to welcome U.S. businesses."

it praised the Sudan as being endowed with with natural resources such as petroleum, iron ore, copper, gold, gum arabica, silver and hydropower. According to the African Development Bank, Sudan's economy grew at 3.4% in 2017 and is expected to grow at 3.6% in 2018 following the lift of the sanctions.

Sudan also enjoys a unique geostrategic position on the continent, straddling sub-Saharan Africa, North Africa and bordering the Red Sea which links it to the Middle East. The country has bilateral trade conventions and agreements with both African and Arab countries and is a member of COMESA.

