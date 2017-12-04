Sudan: First Vice - President Informed On Agricultural Situation

Khartoum — The First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Council of Ministers Sunday the Minister of Agriculture, Prof. Abdul-Latif Al-Ujaimi, and got informed on the agricultural situation and the efforts being exerted by the Ministry of Agriculture for the past summer harvest.

In a press statement, Prof. Al-Ujaimi said that the meeting has discussed the high productivity of sesame, groundnut, cotton and other crops.

He said that a good cereals' productivity has been realized in the summer season.

He indicated that the meeting also discussed issues of the agricultural exports, the wheat cultivation and the arrangements to celebrate the National Agricultural Week, scheduled during March 23 - 29.