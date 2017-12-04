South Africa: Economic Ministerial Sector Approves Trade Agreement Between Sudan and South Africa

Khartoum — The Technical Committee of the Cabinet's Economic Sector approved in a meting , Sunday which was chaired by Undersecretary of Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Mona Abu Haraz, the Trade Agreement between Government of Sudan and Government of Republic of South Africa which aims to bolster commercial ties , remove non-custom trade barriers and to combat illegal trade.

In the same context, the Technical Committee reviewed minute of meetings of the Joint Sudanese -Mauritanian High Committee presented by Undersecretary of Ministry of International Cooperation.

The Committee sessions reached agreement on cooperation on political, economic , trade and investment fields as well as on social, service and security domains.