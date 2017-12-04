Sudan: Embassy of Italy Inaugurates Second Edition of Week of Italian Kitchen in World

Khartoum — The Italian embassy in Sudan has inaugurated the second edition of the Italian Kitchen Week in the World, which will continue from 1st to the 7 th of current December, targeting the enhancement of the cooking traditions as a significant brand for the Italian identity and culture that links the Italian dishes with the Sudanese food customs.

According to the statement issued by the Italian embassy in Khartoum, Sunday, the celebrations will start with cooperation with number of "street food" kiosks in Khartoum which will be organized with cooperation with Italian Agency for Cooperation Development and the auspices of the DAL Group.

The celebrations of the Italian kitchen week activities include a conference and a work shop to be held in the 4 th, 5 th and 6 th of current December targeting the entering of the conception of the organization of social projects in the sector of the agricultural food, which is an important field for Sudanese economic development, and the agricultural works for the sustainable development, during a two classes of theoretical and practical studies to be presented by Professor Fabio Petroni from Milan University.

Italian Ambassador to Khartoum Fabrizio Lobasso indicated that the celebrations boosts the life style and the healthy food customs, and the role carried by Italy in the program of expanding the nutrition scope that aims at improving the Sudanese nutrition situation in a way that complies with targets of the sustainable development No. 2 for the eradication of starvation by the year 2030.

Since the signing of the peace agreement in 2005, Italy has actively worked in field of the health cooperation in the eastern states of Sudan, taking in consideration the increase of the immigration from the Horn of Africa that directly affects the states of eastern Sudan.