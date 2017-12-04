Somalia: President Chairs a Security Conference in Mogadishu

Somalia's political leaders are holding a High-Level forum on security in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, which began on Sunday, 3rd December.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is chairing the meeting attended by leaders of Galmudug, Puntland, Southwest, Jubbaland and Hirshabelle States as well as army chiefs.

The national security and fighting against Al Shabaab dominate the conference, according to a statement sent to the media by the office of the President on Sunday.

The leaders will come up with a new strategy to fight Al Shabaab and join hands to restore peace and stability into the Horn of Africa Country which has been beset by decades-long conflict.