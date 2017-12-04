3 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

East Africa: African Union Commends EASF Field Training Exercise in Sudan

Jabait — The representative of the African Union, Robert Kibaggi, has commended the field training exercise of the East African Standby Forces (EASF) currently taking place in Eastern Sudan's region of Jabait, saying it coincides with meetings held within the same context in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The AU representative has called during his address to EASF activities (EAST 2) in Jabait, for supporting such activities that goes in line with the African Union policies, saying such exercise should be carried out at least twice each year.

EASF representative has on his side stressed the importance of such exercise to upgrade the capacity and capacity of the tools involved and used by the EASF forces.

Ismail Shanggi, the head of the field exercise has reaffirmed the preparedness of the EASF force and their ability to stand in face of any enemy in the region, thanks to the training they received during this period and that made them get ready to confront any challenge any time anywhere. He commended all the countries that have taken part in the exercise.

