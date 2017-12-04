Sudanese-U.S. Talks Begin in Khartoum Monday

Khartoum — Sudan and the United States are to begin talks in Khartoum on Monday in various fields including economy, investment, minerals, health and telecommunications.

The Executive Chairman of the American Council of Companies on Africa (AFIC) and Head of the visiting US delegation MS Fleury Laser has praised the warm welcome and hospitality extended by Sudatel and the continuous support she has received from the Government of Sudan. "We seek to strengthen partnerships and develop trade and investment between Sudan and the United States while looking forward to holding meetings between members of the delegation and Sudanese government officials", she added.

"We are paying great attention to Sudan," he said. "The delegation will visit a number of major companies' sites to find out the size of the investment in Sudan.

She said they looked forward to greater cooperation with Sudan, particularly private sector companies in order to support and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries. "There is a high-level economic forum to be organized in the Sudatel premises, which will include a number of businessmen and companies.

She revealed that after great efforts of the Sudanese government and Sudatel Company in particular, these companies have made this visit to Sudan to open up new investment opportunities in Sudan, pointing out that there are some important areas emphasized by these companies such as infrastructure, oil and telecommunications.

She added that the focus of these companies on Africa was because a number of studies have proved that Africa is a resource-rich, adding that the investment and political fields are interrelated.

She referred to the recent visit by the US Deputy Secretary of State to Sudan, during which several issues were discussed including removal of Sudan from the list of the terrorism-sponsor states, which is to pave the way for greater cooperation between the two countries.

She stressed that Sudan and the United States have been exerting every effort to remove the name of Sudan from the list of the terrorism-sponsor states, stressing that the business sector is an important sector in this regard.