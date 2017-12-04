Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Attend Tourism and Shopping Festival in Red Sea State On Dec. 7

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will attend on December 7 the Tourism and Shopping Festival of the Red Sea State.

Several officials and regional and international delegations will take part in the festival.

The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, said that the state's Tourism and Shopping Festival this year will be a distinguished one and aims to encourage the internal tourism and communication with other countries.

SUNA learned that the festival includes a trade exhibition with participation of a number of international companies, and the tourism industry exhibition, at which international tourism agencies will participate.