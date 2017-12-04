3 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir to Attend Tourism and Shopping Festival in Red Sea State On Dec. 7

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will attend on December 7 the Tourism and Shopping Festival of the Red Sea State.

Several officials and regional and international delegations will take part in the festival.

The Wali (governor) of the Red Sea State, Ali Ahmed Hamid, said that the state's Tourism and Shopping Festival this year will be a distinguished one and aims to encourage the internal tourism and communication with other countries.

SUNA learned that the festival includes a trade exhibition with participation of a number of international companies, and the tourism industry exhibition, at which international tourism agencies will participate.

Sudan

Sudan Security 'War On Press' Enters Fourth Day

A fierce campaign of newspaper confiscations by Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has continued… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.