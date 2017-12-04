Sudan: Foreign Minister Visits Tunisia

Khartoum — The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour on Sunday arrived to Tunisia on Sunday leading a foreign ministry delegation on a two day visit to Tunis at the invitation of his Tunisian counterpart Khamis Al-Jihainawi.

The Minister is accompanied by the Direct of the Arab Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ahmed Yusuf and Ambassador Fadul Abdalla, the Director of the Minister's office.

The Minister will meet evening today with the union of the businessmen in Tunisia and will head the Sudanese side in the meeting of the Political Consultative Committee between the Sudan and Tunisia.

The Minister will also meet high government officials to discuss questions of mutual interests.

The meeting of the Joint Committees comes in implementation of the recommendations and outcome of the meeting of the Seventh Session of the Joint Higher Committee that was convened of the first time under the leadership of the two heads of state, which convened in Khartoum in March 2017.

The joint committee will review means of further boosting the bilateral relations between the two countries and the coordination on all regional and international issues of mutual interest.