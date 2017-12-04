Somalia: Galmudug, Ahlu Sunna Ink Power Share Deal to End Years of Rivalry

The leaders of Galmudug and Ahlu Sunna have for the 1st time signed an agreement to pave the way for a lasting peace in central Somalia.

The new deal brokered by IGAD aims to share power and unite the opposing administrations in the region, a move that will bring an end to the long-rivalry plagued Galmudug.

The leaders of Galmudug and Ahlu Sunna Ahmed Dualle Geelle and Sheikh Mohamed Shakir respectively inked the agreement and they are expected to publicly announce the points agreed in the coming days.

IGAD is playing a mediation role in the unifying of the rival sides in Galmudug, a Federal member state in central Somalia established in 2014.