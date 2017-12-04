3 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al Shabaab Ambushes Somali Army Convoy Near Bal'ad, Kills Military Commander

Photo: Daily Monitor
Al-Shabaab fighters

Al shabaab militants have launched an attack against Somali military convoy in Southern Somalia on Sunday morning, 3rd December.

The attack took place on the outskirts of Bal'ad located in Somalia's southern middle Shabelle region after Al shabaab fightera ambushed military escorting convoy carrying senior army commanders.

It's yet unclear the number of the casualty figures, but, Al Shabaab said in a statement that a top military commander named Mohamed Rageh was killed in the assualt

There was independent sources confirming the death of the officer and the government is yet to comment on the attack.

