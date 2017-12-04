3 December 2017

Sudan: Blind Man Assaulted in Sudan's El Gedaref - Arrest Warrant Issued for Policeman

El Gedaref — The Criminal Court of El Gedaref state has ordered the arrest of a policeman who is accused of assaulting a blind man.

Mohammad Ibrahim Nasser told Radio Dabanga that he had earlier filed a complaint against the policeman Mohammad Fadl Mohammed Ibrahim (known as Mazika) along with other police policemen for beating him.

Nasser said the motive for the attack was his criticism of financial and administrative corruption at the Union of the Blind.

He said that Ibrahim failed to appear at the court on Wednesday. This prompted the judge to issue an arrest warrant to bring him to the trial session scheduled for December 10.

