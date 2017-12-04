Sudan: Returnees Face Harsh Restrictions in Blue Nile State

Al Tadamon — Sudanese pastoralists who have returned to Al Tadamon locality in Blue Nile state complain of restrictions and deterioration of the security situation, especially from militia activity on the border with South Sudan.

The pastoralists, many of whom have returned to the town of Bout after being refugees in South Sudan, complained to Radio Dabanga of restrictions imposed by security services and military intelligence on goods coming out of the town and the deterioration of the security situation in the border areas with South Sudan.

Callers said that the security services do not allow the pastoralists to take more than 10 kilogrammes of sugar and one kilogramme of flour from the markets. Goods are also allegedly confiscated on the pretext that "they exceed the quantities authorised without a permit from the security services".

The residents of Bout have confirmed the deterioration of the security situation, especially in the areas bordering South Sudan, because of the presence of South Sudanese militias in the areas of Goz El Mafaza, 80 kilometres southwest of Bout.

The pastoralists also complain of the confiscation of more 13 tractors during this year, as well as "the imposition of indiscriminate taxes on the pastoralists while crossing to South Sudan".