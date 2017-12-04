Sudan Celebrates International Day of Persons With Disabilities

The Ministry of Security and Social Development has celebrated, Sunday morning, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities under the motto (towards a flexible and sustainable community for all).

The State Minister at the Ministry of Social Security and Development, Ibrahim Adam Ibrahim, noted that the celebration comes in context of the holy religion of Islam, and the customs and traditions of the Sudanese community, lauding efforts of the President of the Republic, and his continuous concern with the issues of the persons with disabilities, and the legislative institutions that have issued legislations and enacted laws in this regard.

He indicated that the disability is the community issue, stressing their capabilities in the creation and participation in the cultural and artistic fields and the development.

The Secretary general of the Union of the Disabled Persons, col. (retired) Badr Eddin Mohamed Hassan has pointed to the states' concern, on its higher levels with issues of the disabled persons, appreciating the role of the Ministry of Security and Social Development in this regard, and the opportunity given by the National Dialogue to the persons with disabilities to take part in the enactment of legislations and laws that are considered the base for the support of the disabled persons.

He called for the integration of the disabled persons in the education system, with focus on the health care, the protection programs and the early discovery and diagnosis of the disabilities, besides the providing of protection and the boosting of their rights and services.