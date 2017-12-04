3 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Al - Dawalab Commends President's Concern and Support to Persons With Disabilities

Khartoum — The Minister of Security and Social Development, Masha'air al- Dawalab has commended the President of the Republic continuous sponsorship and support to the persons with disabilities.

During her address, Sunday, at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, she noted that the disability is an issue of a community and partnership, calling for empowering the segment of the disabled persons and their integration and participation in the education system, the development and the national issues.

She pointed to the ministry's efforts for the establishment of developmental projects for the persons with disabilities through the personal employment, and no interest loans from the social initiative, referring to the completions of the councils for the persons with disabilities in the states, with the establishment of a headquarter in the center, besides the training and rehabilitation.

