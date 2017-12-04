3 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Address Workshop On Elections and Future of the Political Practices

Khartoum — The First Vice President of the Republic, and federal prime minister, Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih, will on Monday address thee workshop on the elections and the future of the political practices in Sudan which convenes in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum.

The worship is organized by the Higher Executive Committee for the implementation of the outcomes of the National Dialogue.

The committee pointed out in the Forum of the Sudan News Agency on Sunday that preparations have been completed for the convening of the workshop, in which government and opposition, armed movement and other political forces are invited to take part, as well as the research and studies centers.

The workshop will focus on two main axes out of the outcomes of the National Dialogue which are mainly the elections and the future of the political practices in the Sudan beside the experience of the Council for Political Parties and the horizons of the political practices in the Sudan.

Tajj Eddin Nyam, the member of the committee pointed out in the forum that the workshop would be a good foundation for a smooth democratic transfer in the country. He said it comes within the context of the political reform in the country within the context and framework of the National Dialogue

He said the committee deals with this issue in a clear and transparent way and would see to it that all views and ideas expressed with regards to the election, the elections laws and the electronic voting.

