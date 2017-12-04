3 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ambassador to Turkey Delivers His Credentials to Turkish President

Khartoum — Ambassador Dr. Yousif Al-Kurdofani has handed over his credentials to the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, at the Presidential Palace in Ankra as Sudan Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary.

Ambassador Al-Kurdofani has conveyed to President Erdogan the greetings and best wishes of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir.

President Erdogan has welcomed Ambassador Al-Kurdofani and wished him a good stay and success in his mission in Turkey, affirming that he will find all cooperation with him from the Turkish institutions.

