Sudan: American Economic Delegation to Meet With Senior Officials in State and Private Sector

Khartoum — Deputy head of Sudan mission to Washington, Dr. Al-Walid Sayed Mohamed Ali, pointed out that the visit of the American economic delegation, which arrived today (Sunday) comes in response to an initiative of Sudan Embassy to Washington and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and under auspices of SUDATEL Company.

The American economic delegation is composed of 22 persons who represent 12 companies that are operating in the agricultural, energy, mining, health, aviation and technological fields.

In a press statement, Dr. Al-Walid said that the American economic delegation's visit is considered the biggest economic American one following the lifting of the US sanctions, adding that these companies are expected to engage in direct investment in Sudan, referring to the recent visit of the Deputy US Secretary of State to the country which was regarded as the biggest American political one at the political level after the lifting of sanctions.

He explained that the American economic delegation will meet during their visit, which will last until December 7, with the Ministers of Investment and Foreign Affairs and other ministers and senior officials.

He indicated that the American delegation will meet Monday with officials of the World Bank in Khartoum and the Bank of Sudan and will participate in the opening sitting of talks at SUDATEL, which will be attended by the representative of the Presidency of the Republic, Mubarak Al-Fadil, and a number of ministers.

Dr. Al-Wald added that the American economic delegation will also meet with the Sudanese Businessmen Union to discuss prospects of joint partnerships between them.