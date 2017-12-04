Somalia: Farmaajo Chairs National Security Meeting

Farmaajo Chairs Security Meeting A security forum chaired by President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo kicked off on Sunday seeking measures to improve security in Somalia.

The meeting is attended by Somalia's political leaders including Prime Minister Hassan Khayre, state presidents of Hirshabelle, Galmudug, Jubbaland, Puntland,South West and the Governor of Banaadir.

The military is represented by the top army chiefs . A statement from Villa Somalia sent to Radio Dalsan indicates the agenda will be national security and fighting Alshabaab.

The leaders will be seeking for a news strategy to fight the militant group and general improvement on security on a country that has experienced civil war since 1991.