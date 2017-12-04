4 December 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Libya Deports Migrants to Stop Slave Trade

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Adane Bikila

Addis Ababa — LIBYA is to deport 15 000 migrants before the end of the year as part of plans to address the auctioning of the foreign nationals as slaves.

The African Union (AU) and International Organisation for Migration (IOM) have put in place a Voluntary Humanitarian Evacuation of Migrants plan to facilitate the repatriations.

This would also tackle overcrowding in government-controlled detention centres and curb an epidemic outbreak such as scabies, already noticed amongst infants. Over 70 children are detained.

The AU Commission will also work with the Libyan authorities for the closure of all detention centres and de-criminalisation of irregular migrants.

Currently, there are at least 20 000 migrants in government detention centres, including the Tariq Al Matar that hosts about 3 820 migrants.

Speaking in Addis Ababa after visiting Libya, AU special envoy, Amira El Fadi, reaffirmed the strong condemnation by the AU of the auctioning and mistreatment of African migrants.

She expressed the AU's commitment to work with Libyan authorities to carry out an immediate investigation on the inhumane situation of African migrants in Libya and to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

"The present migrant crisis and its resolution are beyond the control of Libyan authorities and what they can handle on their own. There is need for the AU and the larger international community to further support their efforts," El Fadi said.

Yearly, thousands of undocumented, desperate African refugees attempt to make their way to Europe by boat through Libya. In 2017, Mediterranean migrant arrivals reached 164 654 while 3 038 deaths were recorded.

Libya

Govt Calls for AU-EU Declaration On Slave Trade in Libya

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has called for a joint declaration by the African Union and European… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.