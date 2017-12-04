South Africa: Baroka Aim to Extend Lead As Absa Premiership Returns

Johannesburg — ABSA Premiership log leaders, Baroka Football Club, face a tricky assignment in their quest to extend their lead atop the standings as league football returns after a brief recess.

The Limpopo based pacesetters are away to struggling Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday evening.

Baroka, who are punching way above their weight this season, lead the league table with 19 points from 12 matches played to date.

On the other hand Maritzburg United are on 12th position with 11 points from 10 games.

A victory against the Team of Choice will see Baroka FC extend the gap between them and second placed Orlando Pirates, who have 18 points from 12 matches.

For that, Baroka will be banking on KwaZulu-Natal neighbours Amazulu to hand them a favour when they visit the inconsistent Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

While Baroka FC are on cloud nine, the story is not as rosy for Limpopo rivals Polokwane City.

Experiencing torrid times lately, Polokwane City were on Wednesday scheduled to host second-from-bottom Platinum Stars at the Old Peter Mokaba.

Elsewhere, defending champions, Bidvest Wits, embarrassingly placed bottom, will host stressed Ajax Cape Town on Wednesday at Wits Stadium in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Wits are fresh from winning the Telkom Knockout last Saturday at the expense of Bloemfontein Celtic at Prince Magogo Stadium in Durban. The final led to the league break.

A tie against Free State Stars on Sunday presents Celtic with an opportunity to bounce back.

Golden Arrows and Mamelodi Sundowns wrap the league proceedings on the day.

FULL FIXTURES FOR THIS WEEK

Wednesday 06 December 2017

18:00 Free State Stars vs Golden Arrows

19:30 Bidvest Wits vs Ajax Cape Town

19:30 Polokwane City vs Platinum Stars

19:30 Chippa United vs Kaizer Chiefs

19:30 AmaZulu FC vs Bloemfontein Celtic

Friday 08 December 2017

20:00 Maritzburg United vs Baroka FC

Saturday 09 December 2017

15:30 Polokwane City vs Bidvest Wits

15:30 SuperSport United vs Cape Town City FC

18:00 Platinum Stars vs Kaizer Chiefs

20:15 Orlando Pirates vs AmaZulu FC