2 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Red Ribbon Takes HIV/Aids Campaign to 11 States

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chioma Obinna

With 2.4 million Nigerians' lack access to anti-retroviral, ARV drugs, Red Ribbon Coalition has taken its HIV/AIDS campaign to 20 communities across 11 states, screening over 30,000 Nigerians free of charge.

Addressing journalists at a parley to herald the week-long outreach programme on HIV in Lagos, the HIV Cascade of Care Specialist, Society for Family Health, SFH, Mr. Emmanuel Olaoti, noted that the coalition was shouldering the need for accessing quality treatment and to provide up-to-date information about HIV/AIDS to the people.

"We have been in red ribbon coalition since 2014 so we are not only concern about testing people on HIV but also to ensure that the test is done in a highly quality manner. We are also working towards ensuring that 90 percent of Nigerians know their HIV status and for those who tested positive are enrolled for quality treatment programmes", Olaoti said.

He maintained that HIV is not a death sentence.

"We have discovered that many Nigerians do not have accurate information about HIV/ AIDS which is part of our activities to provide them with adequate information via all platform of communication not excluding the social media which is key. We are present in eleven states in Nigeria in different geo-political zones to reach out to Nigerians. When we started, it was just three states in Nigeria reaching out to just 10,000 and later we improved to over 20, 000 and this year we have reached out to over 30,000 Nigerians through our campaigns", he said.

Nigeria

Medview to Provide Visa to Its Dubai-Bound Passengers

Nigeria's rising carrier, Medview Airline, which would debut its Lagos-Dubai route on Thursday has promised to assist… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.