Nigeria: Atiku's Return Has Exposed Lies, Deceit of APC - PDP

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the return of the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar into its fold is an indication that he has realized the lies of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party said PDP remains Atiku's home even as it called on those who left the party at one time or the other to similarly return.

"The PDP welcomes the return of the former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, (Wazirin Adamawa) to our great party, the PDP today.

"We are indeed glad that he has realized the unbridled lies/deceit of his former party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). The PDP remains his home; a house he was part of building and which he helped to nurture. We believe his return will add value in the process of rebuilding our Party to greater heights.

"This is another milestone recorded by the current leadership of our party in its quest to reconcile, rebuild and restructure the PDP ahead of the 2019 general elections and beyond.

"We will continue to remain transparent and dedicated to the service of this party. Again, we want to use this opportunity to call on all our members that are still in the APC or other parties to return home.

"We are equally extending our invitation to all those in the APC who are frustrated by the party's failure to deliver the goods . Any one who is desirous of a return to the era of abundance and freedom under the PDP administration is welcome. The umbrella is big enough to accommodate all," the statement read in part.