3 December 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Twin Suicide Bomb Attacks - 15 Killed, 53 Injured in Borno

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Police in Borno, yesterday, said 15 persons died when two suicide bombers attacked the Biu Market, in Biu Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Victor Isuku, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), made the confirmation in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

Isuku said that 53 persons sustained injuries.

He explained that the incident occurred at about 11:40 am, when a female suicide bomber infiltrated the market and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IEDs) strapped to her body.

Isuku said that one other bomber detonated the explosive outside the crowded market and killed herself.

The police statement reads: "Today Dec. 2, at about 11:40 hours, two female suicide bombers infiltrated and gained entry into Biu town, in Biu Local Government Area.

"One of the bombers detonated IED strapped to her body within the main market, while the other one detonated outside the market square.

"So far, a total of 13 persons excluding the two suicide bombers, have been confirmed killed in the two explosions, while 53 other persons sustained various degrees of injuries," he said.

The Police spokesman disclosed that the corpses were evacuated while the injured have been referred to the General Hospital, Biu.

Isuku said that police patrol and EOD teams were deployed to sanitise the scene of the attack, noting that normalcy has been restored in the area.

NAN

Nigeria

Airline to Provide Visas to Dubai-Bound Passengers

Nigeria's rising carrier, Medview Airline, which would debut its Lagos-Dubai route on Thursday has promised to assist… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.