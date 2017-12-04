Nigeria's rising carrier, Medview Airline, which would debut its Lagos-Dubai route on Thursday has promised to assist passengers travelling to that destination with visa.

The airline said it has concluded all arrangements for December 7, 2017 inaugural flight to Dubai from Lagos via Abuja

The airline CEO, Alhaji Muneer Bankole at the weekend commended the Federal Ministry of Aviation, government parastatals, travel agencies and passengers who have keyed into the airline inaugural flight and assured that the carrier was committed to a dedicated service on the route.

He said the airline package for tourists to Dubai include air fare, visa, accommodation and tour guides at reasonable rates, adding that there are various packages for traders and business travellers.

Bankole said economy passengers would enjoy a two-piece baggage allowance of 25 kg each, while Business Class would enjoy three pieces.