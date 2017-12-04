Zimbabwe: Man Beaten to Death After Stealing Booze

A Nyanga man was last week beaten to death after he allegedly broke into a local bottle store and tried to steal a bottle of gin and a Chibuku Super.

Police confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Kidwell Gumiso, 30, of Dombo Village under Chief Mutasa.

Manicaland ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda said police have since arrested two suspects in connection with the murder.

The tragic incident occurred last Friday at around 2230hours when the now-deceased broke into one Taurai Dzimunya's shop and helped himself a bottle of gin and a Chibuku Super.

However, Dzimunya returned to his shop to do a security check and came face to face with Gumiso in possession of the beer and inside the shop.

The shop-owner alerted neighbours identified who went on to assault the suspected robber with sticks. The assailants have been identified as Anesu Dzimbiti, Gibson Chidzungo, Takudzwa (surname unknown) and a 17-year-old teenager.

The gang reportedly left Gumiso lying unconscious at the back of the shop where he was found dead in the morning by the shop owner as he returned to open for business.

"The matter was reported to the police and we have managed to arrest Dzimbiti and the minor. Investigations are still in progress to establish what transpired," said Inspector Chananda.

He warned members of the public against taking law into their own hands, saying they risk being prosecuted.