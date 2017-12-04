4 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Beaten to Death After Stealing Booze

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Nyanga man was last week beaten to death after he allegedly broke into a local bottle store and tried to steal a bottle of gin and a Chibuku Super.

Police confirmed the incident and identified the deceased as Kidwell Gumiso, 30, of Dombo Village under Chief Mutasa.

Manicaland ZRP spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda said police have since arrested two suspects in connection with the murder.

The tragic incident occurred last Friday at around 2230hours when the now-deceased broke into one Taurai Dzimunya's shop and helped himself a bottle of gin and a Chibuku Super.

However, Dzimunya returned to his shop to do a security check and came face to face with Gumiso in possession of the beer and inside the shop.

The shop-owner alerted neighbours identified who went on to assault the suspected robber with sticks. The assailants have been identified as Anesu Dzimbiti, Gibson Chidzungo, Takudzwa (surname unknown) and a 17-year-old teenager.

The gang reportedly left Gumiso lying unconscious at the back of the shop where he was found dead in the morning by the shop owner as he returned to open for business.

"The matter was reported to the police and we have managed to arrest Dzimbiti and the minor. Investigations are still in progress to establish what transpired," said Inspector Chananda.

He warned members of the public against taking law into their own hands, saying they risk being prosecuted.

Zimbabwe

Inside President Mnangagwa's Playlist

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has just added Jah Prayzah on his playlist, his son Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior has revealed.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.