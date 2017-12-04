4 December 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Africa: Eastern Africa Standby Force Concludes Drills in Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gebeit, Sudan — The Eastern Africa Standby Force (EASF) on Sunday concluded field training exercise, dubbed "Mashariki Salaam II," in Gebeit military base in eastern Sudan.

The drills were launched with participation of combatant units from Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti, Kenya, Uganda, Seychelles, Comoro Islands, Ethiopia, Rwanda and Burundi.

Sudan's Defence Minister Awad ibn Auf, addressing the exercise's closing ceremony, said the EASF was ready to confront terrorist elements that are active in some countries of the region.

"The mechanism of the Eastern Africa multinational forces is in contact with regional and international forces to intervene at all levels," he said.

He went on saying that "some of the eastern Africa countries are still experiencing internal conflicts and terrorist operations. I assure that it is time to face these challenges."

In the meantime, EASF Head of Mission, Ambassador Issimail Chanfi, addressing the ceremony, said that "this exercise has confirmed that the EASF is moving to higher levels of professionalism, and indeed the EASF has the capability to effectively deploy in a real peace operation mission."

He added that the exercise has actualized the capacity for the EASF to operate in a multidimensional and multinational setup.

"Indeed the isolated environment of Gebeit was ideal for maximum concentration, where the levels of cooperation and team spirit among the exercise participants was quite impressive," he noted.

Established in 2004, EASF is one of the five regional multidimensional forces of the African Standby Force, and assigned to enhance peace and security in the eastern African region. - Xinhua

Sudan

Sudan Security 'War On Press' Enters Fourth Day

A fierce campaign of newspaper confiscations by Sudan's National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) has continued… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.