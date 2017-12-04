South Africa: Tuks Women End Third in Dubai Invitation Tournament

The Delta Drone Tuks Rugby7's women's team once again made their presence felt in international competitions by finishing third in the Emirates Dubai Invitation Tournament at the weekend.

The Tuks team lost 17-15 in the semi-finals against the Irish Women's Development Team and it's only the second game the Tuks team have lost since July, the other being the final they played in Rome.

But Tuks can still boast of having beaten the champions, Randwick Magic from Australia, in their pool games.

In the play-offs for the third place Tuks beat The Royals 17-15.

Randwick Magic won the final by beating the Irish Development team 15-10. The national teams of Russia, Belgium, Poland and Wales also competed in the competition.

A definite highlight for Tuks was beating Belgium 14-12 in the quarter-finals.

Libbie Janse van Rensburg (Tuks captain) ascribed the team's third place to pure passion. 'We play for each other. The real motivation is to make Tuks proud. There are no words to describe how it feels to win internationally playing in the coveted Tuks 'Striped Jersey'. It is special.'

According to Janse van Rensburg, the quarter-final game against Belgium was a humdinger. 'We had a score to settle with Belgium after drawing against them during a tournament in France earlier the season.

'A little bit of over-eagerness led to two of our players being sin-binned which meant that for about two minutes it was a case of five against seven players. Luckily we managed to stay focused and secure the win.'

In the semi-final, a Tuks player received a yellow card for a foul. That meant that in the dying minutes the team was again one player short. The Irish made the most of it and scored the winning try.

Janse van Rensburg who, as always led by example ,was one of the nominations for the player of the tournament.

Riaan van der Merwe (coach) singled Sanli van den Brink out as another player who impressed. 'Sanli was brilliant when she had the ball in hand. The opposition players had their work cut out in trying to stop her.'

Janse van Rensburg is now left with a slight dilemma. She's finished her studies and has received various international job offers but she wants to keep on playing for Tuks.

'I fully realise that there comes a time in anyone's life where they've got to start paying bills but I feel like I still have some unfinished business playing for Tuks. So hopefully I will be able to find work in Pretoria which will enable me to keep on playing.

'The other option would be to see if I can play internationally or perhaps for South Africa but that won't be the same as playing for Tuks.'

The Tuks team's next international tournament is at the end of January in Fiji.