Cameroon: Trade - FCFA 8.76billion Proposed

The draft budget allocated to the Ministry of Trade for the 2018 financial year stands at FCFA8, 766 billion. The Minister of Trade, Luc Magloire Mbarga presented the budgetary request and expected output to the Committee on Finance and Budget of the National Assembly December 1, 2017.

He told the commissioners that 6,846,000,000 of the total amount shall be spent on operations while FCFA 1, 920,000,000 will be spent on investment. The 2018 budget of the Ministry represents an increase of 3.32 per cent from that of 2017 which stood at FCFA8, 484, 000,000.

As per the Minister's presentation, the Ministry's priority in 2018 is to promote regional and sub-regional trade. In this regard, the Ministry will support the participation of Cameroonian businessmen in international exhibitions in Nigeria; support the organisation of a regional CEMAC Cross-border fair; assist companies aiming for ECCAS and CEMAC Community preferential arrangements; develop country profiles of Cameroon's trading partners among others.

Over FCFA 4.3 billion of the budget would be spent on; an internal market regulation program which covers the fight against illicit products, construction of council markets and shopping centres, fighting high cost of living, organisation of promotional exhibitions, preserving fairness in commercial transactions and so on.