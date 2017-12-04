Central Africa: 'We Are Ready for Regional Trade'

"Our Standards and Quality Agency is working with that of Nigeria so that goods certified in Cameroon can be acceptable in Nigeria and vice versa. We cannot ignore the Nigerian market which is very big with some 170 million consumers. We also have the CEMAC and ECCAS market with about 150 million consumers, we already master these regional blocs and we are ready. Trade Ministers of African countries will be meeting in the days ahead to sign a free trade convention. That will open up a trade zone of over 1 billion people. Via the EPA we have access to the EU market of 500 million people; AGOA gives us access to the American market of 330 million consumers. But we have to prioritise regional and sub-regional trade while looking for partners to help us produce more good quality products to reach these markets. We already have very good quality products which can do well in these markets."

