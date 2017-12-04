4 December 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: U17 Female World Cup Qualifiers - Great Leap Forward

By Elizabeth Mosima

The Cadet Lionesses beat Algeria 4-0 in Algiers in the second round away leg of the World Cup qualifying tournament.

The Cadet Lionesses of Cameroon began the second round qualifiers for the 2018 World Cup on a good footing. They beat Algeria 4-0 in Algiers on Friday December 1, 2017 in the second round away leg of the of the World Cup qualifying tournament.

In spite of the winter, the cadet lionesses were determined to give their best in order to increase their chances of grabbing a ticket for the World Cup in Uruguay in 2018. Marie Ngah Manga scored two goals for Cameroon at the 17th and 75th minute while Fatima Kome (22nd) and Alice Kameni scored the other two goals for their team.

Sources from Algiers say the Cadet Lionesses had the support of Cameroonian fans in Algiers. According to our source, the Algerian Minister of Youth and Sports, El Hadi Ould Ali as well as the Algerian football federation President accompanied Cameroon's Ambassador to Algeria, H.E. Claude Mbafou to congratulate the Cadet Lionesses.

The victory means Cameroon will move on to the third round of the qualifying tournament and will face the winner of the match between Nigeria and Ethiopia. At press time yesterday the encounter between Nigeria and Ethiopia was going on.

The return leg has been billed for Yaounde on December 15, 2017. Cameroon qualified for the World Cup in 2016. Their objective is to make a second consecutive appearance in the competition next year.

