Namibia: Namjams Concert Presents Divas Night Out

The popular NAMJAMS concert range will bid farewell to the year with 'A Divas Night Out' concert featuring three accomplished ladies with extraordinary voices and loads of personality at the Hilton Kalabar, on 8 November.

Esme Katjikuru, Johné Louw and Gaby Louw will take the audience on a musical journey with the 'divas' of the past and present; like Ella Fitzgerald to Gloria Estefan, from Zahara to Miriam Makeba, and from Jennifer Hudson to Whitney Houston.

Esme, a vocalist in a class of her own, leads the band through the evening. Esme's vocal range remains unmatched in Namibia, she manages the deep notes like a Sarah Vaugh would and the highs with ease and composure and with a fine timbre reminiscent of Anita Baker. Here is a singer in the prime of her life, originally from a gospel music background, crossing over to soul and afro-soul and sounding best when doing - jazz.

She is being accompanied by two remarkable vocalists with 'Diva' credentials, Johné Louw and Gaby Louw. The pianist of the Fujazz Band, Kali Kasinda, accompanies the ladies throughout their journey.

NAMJAMS is a regular live music event that goes into its third year of existence now. Over the years, well known artists like Tequila, Berthold, Floritha, Adora, Erna Chimu and many others have entertained live music revelers at the concert.

The title, NAMJAMS, signifies that this is an event where artists meet and home grown music is being celebrated. Hotel guests and walk-ins alike gather at the Kalabar, in the heart of Windhoek at the first floor of the Hilton Hotel, enjoying a snack and a good wine or a cocktail, and reveling in the music. It is a concept that is increasingly building momentum.

"A Diva's Night Out is above all an invitation to those ladies who like to be at the center of attraction every once in a while. This Friday is your chance! The good news is that, like all NAMJAMS shows at the Hilton Kalabar on Friday evenings - this one is also free of charge. So come out in numbers and enjoy what the Kalabar has to offer in entertainment, good food, wine and service," the organisers said.