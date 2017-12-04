Namibia: Renovated Katima Art Clinic Opened

The newly-renovated Katima Mulilo antiretroviral therapy (ART) clinic in the Zambezi region was officially handed over to the government by United States ambassador to Namibia Thomas Daughton last Thursday.

The renovations at the clinic, which are part of the district hospital, started in November 2016, and were aimed at improving the quality of patient care and provide healthcare workers with a more conducive working environment.

It should also better contribute towards the HIV prevention, care and treatment response in the region.

The renovations, which included the expansion of the pharmacy, the patient waiting area and ablution facilities, were funded by the United States president's emergency plan for AIDS relief (Pepfar), through the centres for disease control and prevention (CDC), at a cost of N$1,14 million (or roughly US$81,883).

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Daughton said when he saw how small the pharmacy was, and how crowded the waiting area, they decided to secure funds for the expansion of these facilities.

"We started a process to expand it, and make more room for the patients. I got to come and see today the end of the work we started more than two years ago. I hope you all benefit from it, and make the most of it," Daughton noted.

Health minister Bernard Haufiku thanked the American government for its contribution towards fighting HIV-AIDS in Namibia through Pepfar.

"We are truly appreciative of that. Pepfar has done a tremendous job in the field of HIV in the country," he stated.

The Katima Mulilo District Hospital's ART clinic falls under the treatment acceleration plan, under which the US government committed to assist Namibia by rapidly scaling up ART services for over 4 000 people in the Zambezi region as well as nationally to meet HIV epidemic control targets.