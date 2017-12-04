Kenya: Fast-Rising Ndigiti Wins 10km Race in Kisii AK Meeting

World Under-18 10km race walk bronze medallist Dominic Ndigiti emerged victorious on good day for Africa 400m hurdles silver medallist Maureen Jelagat in the second leg of Athletics Kenya Track and Field Meeting Saturday at Kisii University.

Africa Under-20 800m silver medallist Josephine Chelagat got her season to a good start, winning her specialty, with World Under-18 400m silver medallist Mary Moraa losing in a photo-finish to Gladys Musyoki. Ndigit from Nyamira, clocked 43 minutes and 16.6 seconds to win men's 10km race walk, beating Wilfred Mbuni also from Nyamira and Edwin Mokua from Mugonga in 45:40.64 and 50:99.11 respectively.

Prison's Jelagat, the 400m hurdles national champion, won in 65.03 ahead of Gladys Ngure, also from Prisons, and Hyvin Akinyi from Kiberesi 63.03 and 67.08. Men's 400m hurdles honours went to Nandi's Stephen Rotich in 53.01.

Kericho's Chelagat won the two-lap race in 2:09.07 as Vivian Chelagat, also from Kericho, finished second in 2:10.05. Africa Cross Country Under-20 champion Miriam Cherop, who is fresh from winning the Sotik and Ol Kalou legs of the AK Cross Country Series , settled third in 2:11.07.

Chelagat wrapped up a double with another win in women's 1,500m in 4:17.01, winning ahead of Betty Chepng'eno in 4:28.5 and Moraa in 4:31.05. Moraa, the winner of the first leg in Kisumu, and Musyoki of Police, posted identical 57.00 but it's the police officer who claimed victory in the one-lap race where Veronica Mutuku from Police came in third in 57.09.

Shadrack Oichoe clocked 48.07 to triumph in men's 400m, with Samuel Mwita and Vincent Kosgei timing 49.02 and 49.4 for second and third places.

World 800m bronze medallist Kipyegon Bett, who was to take part in the one-lap race failed to go to the starting blocks for fear getting an injury owing to the poor track.

Also failing to compete over the poor track was World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri. Women's 5,000m race walk went to Elun Talent Club's Margaret Chacha in 28:37.05.