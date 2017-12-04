2 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MP to Table Child Support Bill to Tame Irresponsible Men

By Mary Wambui

Every man who sires a child and does not provide maintenance shall be compelled by law to deposit 50 per cent of his monthly income with the child's mother if a new bill is passed and signed into law.

The child support bill, sponsored by Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina, will also see the government provide free DNA testing services to women seeking to prove paternity of their children.

"DNA services are expensive in this country. Majority of women who suffer with the burden of single parenthood cannot afford the all-important evidence needed to prove who sired their children," said Mr Wainaina.

According to Mr Wainaina, the bill that is currently being drafted will ensure men became more responsible, especially on matters sex and parenting.

"Most men do not want to take responsibility of the consequences of their sexual escapades. The burden is left on women. In some cases some of the kids born out of wedlock end up in the streets," he said.

Mr Wainaina believes that, if the bill is passed, it would also help reduce cases of HIV infections as men will be keen to use protection.

It shall be interesting to see if the 12th Parliament that is dominated by men will pass the bill.

