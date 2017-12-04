Nigeria: Ikoyi Club On Top As 26th Quadrangular Games Gathers Momentum

True to its promise of winning this year's edition of the Quadrangular Games, host Ikoyi Club 1938 has jumped into the lead on the medals table with a total of 24 points from events concluded so far in the competition.

The Quadrangular Games is a yearly event rotated among four clubs, Ikoyi Club 1938, Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, the Apapa Club and Lagos Country Club, Ikeja.

Each gold medal won at the event fetches five points, silver three points and bronze one point. In badminton, out of three events completed, Ikoyi Club captured a gold and silver medal in the ladies singles, while Lagos Country Club picked a bronze in the Ladies Doubles. Ikoyi Club also won a gold and a silver medal, leaving the bronze for Lagos Country Club.

It was the same result in the Mixed Doubles event where the host grabbed the gold and silver with Lagos Country Club settling for the bronze.

In the men's table tennis singles event, Kunle Onamusi of Lagos Country Club walked over his opponent from The Apapa Club, while Akeem Mustafa of Ikoyi Club beat Leke Ohubola of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club 6/4, 5/7, 11/9.

In the same way, Tochukwu Adino of Ikoyi Club walked over Samuel Shuaibu of The Apapa club, while Idemudia Ojiagbe of Lagos Country Club defeated Jude Osaji of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club 6/2, 6/2.

In the veteran singles (50+), Walter Eze of Ikoyi Club beat Feso Jide of Lagos Country Club 6/3, 6/0, while Garry Riliwan of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club outgunned Edet Akpaso of Ikoyi Club 7/6, 3/0. Victor Ogbeide of Lagos Country Club walked over his opponent from The Apapa Club, same for Dapo Aboaba of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, who walked over Tony Anene of The Apapa Club.

Two events were concluded late yesterday in the Billiards Snooker and Pool out of four games. The conclude events were Billiards Open and Billiards Veteran. As at yesterday, Lagos Country Club had three points as against 24 points by Ikoyi Club, while The Apapa Club and Lagos Lawn Tennis Club had no point to show for their participation in the games so far.

The host, lkoyi Club was looking forward to extending its lead with the swimming event, which began yesterday night.

The 2017 edition of the Quadrangular Games is featuring 10 events, including snooker, billiards and pool, table tennis, lawn tennis, badminton, squash, swimming, soccer, chess, scrabble and Ayo. The competition will end on Saturday.