Nigeria: Participants Ready for Chess Heights Monthly Championship

Over fifty chess players from across the country are expected to participate in the December edition of Chess Heights monthly championship slated to hold today at Maxton Hotel and Suites, 50 Ajose Street Mende, Maryland, Lagos.

According to the organisers of the one-day competition, the Chess Heights monthly championship, which debuted in January 2010, is an open platform for players to display their skills and sharpen their horizon in the game.

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, the tournament's coordinator, Tolu Ogunwobi said the Chess Heights monthly tournament, which is approved by the Nigeria Chess Federation (NCF), is another avenue for players to develop their minds and tactical abilities on the board game.

Ogunwobi noted that the December tourney, as the last edition for the year, promises to be exciting as all the best and upcoming players in the country would be present in the championship.

He urged any member of the public interested in chess to attend the championship, adding that the Chess Heights monthly tournament is open to all Nigerians players.

"The Chess Height monthly championship is organised to help players get more knowledge of the game. Participants are expected to pay a token of N1, 500 to be able to participate in the tournament.

"Prizes, trophies and other materials would be presented to the winners at the end of the tournament. The grading of the Chess Heights monthly is divided to two categories, Open and Ladies categories. Children will play in the Open category.

"The championship will start by 9:00 a.m. and end 6:00 p.m.," he said.