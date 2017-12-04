South Africa: Western Cape Social Development Renders Quality Services During International Day of Persons With Disability

press release

The Western Cape Department of Social Development has marked International Day of Persons with Disability by continuing to render quality services.

The Department drastically increased spending this financial year - to R163.7-million (an increase of R15.7-million) - as part of our ongoing commitment and ever-expanding services to people living with disabilities.

Over the MTEF period an additional R138.9-million (R138 923 000) has been invested, bringing our total spending to just over R512-million.

This has allowed the department to assist 80 284 persons, so far this year.

Our focus is not only on improving access, but also extending socio-economic opportunities to especially disabled youth, and increasing services for people with intellectual disabilities.

Western Cape Social Development MEC, Albert Fritz, continues to call on the private sector and government to lead the way in hiring people with disabilities, improving their access to the economy.

"People with disabilities are just as capable, if not better employees in many cases", said Minister Fritz.

"As we also mark these 16 Days of Activism, let us not forget to protect disabled women and children. As government we will continue to support people with disabilities thorugh residential care facilities and protective workshop services. We will expand on the 44 day-care centre services which also serve people with intellectual disabilities", said Minister Fritz.

People with disabilities should have the same opportunities as everybody else, and DSD is committed to working with all our partners to expand services and opportunity. The public can seek more information by visiting any DSD local office, or by contacting the DSD hotline on 0800 220 250.

Issued by: Department of Social Development