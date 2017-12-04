4 December 2017

L'Express (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Eight arrested in assassination of Panama Papers journalist

Eight people have been arrested by the police in Malta over the murder of prominent journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who died in a car bomb on Monday 16 October. According to the latest reports, all the suspects are originally from Malta and a majority has a criminal record.

Caruana Galizia, who has previously been described as the "one-woman WikiLeaks", was a popular blogger in Malta and proved to be a decisive voice against the forces in power. In recent months, she had gone after Joseph Muscat, prime minister of Malta. Caruana Galizia also contributed to the Panama Papers, mentioning the names of Konrad Mizzi, energy minister, and Keith Schembri, Muscat's chief of staff. Her last blog post, which went online less than an hour before her assassination, accused the latter of being a crook.

However, the arrests have provided no comfort to Caruana Galizia's family. They are seeking legal action because they claim that the investigation into the journalist's death is not independent. As a matter of fact, the officer in charge is married to a government minister who had previously faced vehement criticism from Caruana Galizia.

