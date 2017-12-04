South Africa: Lions' Defence Guru Ferreira Lost to Munster?

Rudolf Straeuli , CEO of the Lions Rugby Company, on Sunday announced their new coaching structures for 2018.
Swys de Bruin will be head coach of the Super Rugby team, replacing Johan Ackermann, who has left to coach Gloucester in England.
De Bruin will be assisted by Philip Lemmer (defence coach) and Joey Mongalo (breakdown and backline coach).
De Bruin will also be the head coach of the Golden Lions in the Currie Cup later in the season.
Meanwhile, defence guru JP Ferreira was not included on the coaching list, with the Lions announcing that he was in talks with Irish club Munster, where former Springbok assistant Johann van Graan is the head coach.
Ferreira is contracted to the Lions until October 2018, but his omission from the list means he is likely on his way.
Former Springbok lock Victor Matfield , who was the Lions' forwards coach during this year's Currie Cup, is also not included in the list, but the Lions confirmed to Sport24 that they could utilise his services on a consultancy basis.
The Lions' 2018 coaching structure:
Super Rugby
Head coach: Swys de Bruin
Forwards: Philip Lemmer
Breakdown and backline: Joey Mongalo
Head of Strength & Conditioning: Ivan van Rooyen
Manager: Mustapha Boomgaard
Assistant Manager: Johane Singwane
Head Physician: Dr Rob Collins
Physiotherapist: Preven Appalsamy
Massage Therapist: Ram Mpila
Kicking & Skills (HP Coach): Neil de Bruin
Video Analyst: Wynand Ellis
SuperSport Challenge
Head coach: Herkie Kruger
Forwards: Bart Schoeman
Defence: Bafana Nhleko
Strength and Conditioning: Rupert Oberholster
Manager: MJ Rabodiba
Head Physician: Dr Anri van Tonder
Physiotherapist: Pam Watts
Massage Therapist: Leoni Bosch/Carol Dickson
Currie Cup (August 1-November 1)
Head coach: Swys de Bruin
Forwards: Philip Lemmer
Backline: Herkie Kruger
Head of Strength & Conditioning: Ivan van Rooyen
Manager: Mustapha Boomgaard
Assistant Manager: Johane Singwane
Head Physician: Dr Rob Collins
Physiotherapist: Preven Appalsamy
Massage Therapist: Ram Mpila
Under-21
Head coach: Joey Mongalo
Forwards: Bart Schoeman
Attack: Neil de Bruin
Strength and Conditioning: Rupert Oberholster
Manager: MJ Rabodiba
Head Physician: Dr Anri van Tonder
Physiotherapist: Pam Watts
Biokineticist: Armandt Olivier
Under-19
Head coach: Wessel Roux
Attack and Backs: Bafana Nhleko
Defence: Mziwakhe Nkosi
Strength and Conditioning: Stefan van Deventer
Manager: Tokkie Mtsweni
Head Physician: Dr Anri van Tonder
Physiotherapist: Hene Branders
Biokineticist: Armandt Olivier
High Performance
Manager: Bart Schoeman
Recruitment & Mentorship: Bafana Nhleko
Recruitment: Mziwakhe Nkosi
Coach: Neil de Bruin
Player Relations & XEROX Lions Leaning HUB: Julian Redelinghuys
