South Africa: Lions' Defence Guru Ferreira Lost to Munster?

Rudolf Straeuli , CEO of the Lions Rugby Company, on Sunday announced their new coaching structures for 2018.

Swys de Bruin will be head coach of the Super Rugby team, replacing Johan Ackermann, who has left to coach Gloucester in England.

De Bruin will be assisted by Philip Lemmer (defence coach) and Joey Mongalo (breakdown and backline coach).

De Bruin will also be the head coach of the Golden Lions in the Currie Cup later in the season.

Meanwhile, defence guru JP Ferreira was not included on the coaching list, with the Lions announcing that he was in talks with Irish club Munster, where former Springbok assistant Johann van Graan is the head coach.

Ferreira is contracted to the Lions until October 2018, but his omission from the list means he is likely on his way.

Former Springbok lock Victor Matfield , who was the Lions' forwards coach during this year's Currie Cup, is also not included in the list, but the Lions confirmed to Sport24 that they could utilise his services on a consultancy basis.

The Lions' 2018 coaching structure:

Super Rugby

Head coach: Swys de Bruin

Forwards: Philip Lemmer

Breakdown and backline: Joey Mongalo

Head of Strength & Conditioning: Ivan van Rooyen

Manager: Mustapha Boomgaard

Assistant Manager: Johane Singwane

Head Physician: Dr Rob Collins

Physiotherapist: Preven Appalsamy

Massage Therapist: Ram Mpila

Kicking & Skills (HP Coach): Neil de Bruin

Video Analyst: Wynand Ellis

SuperSport Challenge

Head coach: Herkie Kruger

Forwards: Bart Schoeman

Defence: Bafana Nhleko

Strength and Conditioning: Rupert Oberholster

Manager: MJ Rabodiba

Head Physician: Dr Anri van Tonder

Physiotherapist: Pam Watts

Massage Therapist: Leoni Bosch/Carol Dickson

Currie Cup (August 1-November 1)

Head coach: Swys de Bruin

Forwards: Philip Lemmer

Backline: Herkie Kruger

Head of Strength & Conditioning: Ivan van Rooyen

Manager: Mustapha Boomgaard

Assistant Manager: Johane Singwane

Head Physician: Dr Rob Collins

Physiotherapist: Preven Appalsamy

Massage Therapist: Ram Mpila

Under-21

Head coach: Joey Mongalo

Forwards: Bart Schoeman

Attack: Neil de Bruin

Strength and Conditioning: Rupert Oberholster

Manager: MJ Rabodiba

Head Physician: Dr Anri van Tonder

Physiotherapist: Pam Watts

Biokineticist: Armandt Olivier

Under-19

Head coach: Wessel Roux

Attack and Backs: Bafana Nhleko

Defence: Mziwakhe Nkosi

Strength and Conditioning: Stefan van Deventer

Manager: Tokkie Mtsweni

Head Physician: Dr Anri van Tonder

Physiotherapist: Hene Branders

Biokineticist: Armandt Olivier

High Performance

Manager: Bart Schoeman

Recruitment & Mentorship: Bafana Nhleko

Recruitment: Mziwakhe Nkosi

Coach: Neil de Bruin

Player Relations & XEROX Lions Leaning HUB: Julian Redelinghuys

Source: Sport24