The Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) says construction is underway for the Lilongwe basketball court worthy K360 million.

BASMAL Secretary General, Edgar Ng'ong'ola said the project of constructing basketball courts across the country started in 2016 with the support from Dawn Staley Initiative of the United States of America.

"The whole project started in August 2016 when we built a court at Zingwangwa Youth Center in Blantyre. The court was commissioned and is already in use and now construction is underway for the Lilongwe court which is situated at Kamuzu Institute of Sports," he explained.

Ng'ong'ola said that BASMAL has completed its first milestone by building basketball courts in Lilongwe and Blantyre , however they still have plans to construct more basketball courts across the country.

"BASMAL has plans to construct at least two basketball courts in each district in Malawi making it a total of 56 courts. The project will require a lot of investments however, we are optimistic that we will achieve our goal as we have done with Lilongwe and Blantyre," he said.

He added that the association is very grateful to have the vice president as one of the players who is passionate about the sport.

"The vice president is not only passionate but he is also a brilliant player and a role model to the youngsters. His presence and grace to the game of basketball has gone a long way in promoting the sport in the country," said Ng'ong'ola.

He further said that the association has plans to introduce the game in schools observing that in the meantime they have started developmental league that is targeting all Malawian secondary schools thereby requiring sponsors to support the initiative.