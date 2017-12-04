4 December 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: K360m Basketball Court Construction Underway in Lilongwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Caroline Chitenje -Mana

The Basketball Association of Malawi (BASMAL) says construction is underway for the Lilongwe basketball court worthy K360 million.

BASMAL Secretary General, Edgar Ng'ong'ola said the project of constructing basketball courts across the country started in 2016 with the support from Dawn Staley Initiative of the United States of America.

"The whole project started in August 2016 when we built a court at Zingwangwa Youth Center in Blantyre. The court was commissioned and is already in use and now construction is underway for the Lilongwe court which is situated at Kamuzu Institute of Sports," he explained.

Ng'ong'ola said that BASMAL has completed its first milestone by building basketball courts in Lilongwe and Blantyre , however they still have plans to construct more basketball courts across the country.

"BASMAL has plans to construct at least two basketball courts in each district in Malawi making it a total of 56 courts. The project will require a lot of investments however, we are optimistic that we will achieve our goal as we have done with Lilongwe and Blantyre," he said.

He added that the association is very grateful to have the vice president as one of the players who is passionate about the sport.

"The vice president is not only passionate but he is also a brilliant player and a role model to the youngsters. His presence and grace to the game of basketball has gone a long way in promoting the sport in the country," said Ng'ong'ola.

He further said that the association has plans to introduce the game in schools observing that in the meantime they have started developmental league that is targeting all Malawian secondary schools thereby requiring sponsors to support the initiative.

Malawi

'Country to Have More Solar-Powered Public Hospitals'

Malawi expects more public hospitals to have uninterrupted power charged by solar power in a move government hope will… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.