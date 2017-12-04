Kwekwe — The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has called for tolerance for the country's diverse cultures and implored the public to familiarise themselves with different cultural practices.

Addressing delegates and members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) during Culture Day commemorations for recruits at 53 Infantry Battalion, Battlefields, Kwekwe, last week, Commander of the ZNA Lieutenant-General Philip Valerio Sibanda said Zimbabwe was a unique country that has unique cultures.

"It is important to note that Zimbabwe is constituted by people from diverse cultures, hence it is imperative for soldiers of our country and the general people at large, to be conversant, knowledgeable and appreciate other cultures.

"We are one people who should tolerate each other for socio-economic growth," he said.

Lt-Gen Sibanda said there was also need for Zimbabweans to remain resolute and never lose their culture in the wake of social media that has taken the world by storm.

"The contemporary trend in which social media has become a dominant phenomenon is posing a threat of loss of identity for people in the developing world. As Africans, we have, to some extent, become carbon copies of our erstwhile former colonisers, resulting in some unacceptable practices such as homosexuality, which were once a taboo in most African countries. We should therefore be on alert and remain focused so that we don't lose our identity," he said.

Lt-Gen Sibanda said every course run by the ZNA will have a culture package in it in order to underscore the importance attached to cultural studies.

The course, he said, also compliments the introduction of culture studies in primary and secondary schools as per the new education syllabus.

Addressing the same gathering, Commandant 53 Infantry Battalion Recruit Satellite Training Centre, Colonel Simo Maseko said the Culture Day was designed to promote and preserve, as well as bring awareness within the organisation in terms of our cultural norms and values.

As part of the commemorations, recruits showcased cultural displays representing the Karanga, Ndebele, Korekore, Manyika and Zezuru cultures.

Recruits that showcased the Ndebele culture were adjudged to be the overall winners.

They walked away with a cash price and a shield.