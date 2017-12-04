4 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Nash Paints Enters Global Market

By Ishemunyoro Chingwere

Paint manufacturing giant, Nash Paints, is stepping up efforts to enter the regional and international market on the back of getting an internationally recognised ISO certification.

The company, which also distributes automotive and decorative paints, revealed this after its executive chairman Mr Tinashe Mutarisi was awarded the Outstanding Businessman of the Year Award at the Mega Fest Annual Awards which were held last Thursday in Harare.

"We are currently working on penetrating the regional and international market starting with our investment in Zambia," said the paint manufacturer's chief executive officer Dr Tagarira Mutenga.

"This strategy (going international) is supported by our recent investment in enhanced production capacity and our recent certification to ISO 9001 quality management system," he said.

Accepting the award, Mr Mutarisi said it is further testimony that his team at Nash Paints is hardworking and adhering to best industrial standards in their quest to meet consumer satisfaction and the award is proof of their service to the consumer.

"My speech will not be long but our paint will definitely last longer," Mutarisi said as he accepted the prestigious award.

"It is an honour for us at Nash Paints to get such a prestigious award from Megafest and it obviously makes us proud as an organisation.

"It is such recognition that keeps us on the deck and as a company we will continue striving to meet the needs of our consumers," he said.

The award came on the same night that the company was nominated among the best top 100 retailers at the Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers (CZR) 2017 awards.

The firm is riding on a crest after it also attained the internationally recognised ISO 9000: 2008 certification in October which was described as a pedestal for an assault on the international market by the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Dr Mike Bimha.

"This is a great day in the history of Nash Paints since the attainment of ISO 9000: 2008 certification is a momentous achievement in the organisation's commitment to demonstrating your ability to consistently provide products that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements," said Minister Bimha of the certification.

"They (certification) also level the playing field for developing countries and facilitate free and fair global trade through benchmarking against international best practices," he said.

