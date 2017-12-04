Nigeria: Rohr Ready for Any Group As Desailly Tips Eagles for Semifinals

Super Eagles Manager, Gernot Rohr is not worried by the fact that Nigeria could find itself in a tough group at the Russia 2018 World Cup, which draws will hold tomorrow in Moscow. Rather, the coach, who defied all odds to qualify Nigerian for the competition despite the presence of Cameroun and Algeria in Africa's group of death, hopes he could get to Russia next year with all his top players injury free.

Rohr is amongst 30 coaches in Moscow for tomorrow's draws. He is in the Russian capital with his staff, including Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, as well as his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), led by Amaju Pinnick.

Representatives of the national teams received key operational information about the tournament yesterday. The final draw will hold in the State Kremlin Palace with former England skipper, Gary Lineker, whom was the highest goal scorer at Mexico 1986, as the presenter. He will be helped by Russian sports journalist, Maria Command. Legendary football players Laurent Blanc, Gordon Banks, Fabio Cannavaro, Cafu, Diego Maradona, Carles Puyol and Diego Forlan will play the role of Gary Lineker's eight assistants on the stage of the State Kremlin Palace.

According to Toyin Ibitoye, Nigeria's Team Liaison Officer (TLO), Khusainov Azat, a Russian, is predicting a Russia versus Nigeria opening game on June 14, 2018 in Moscow.

But Rohr is not bothered by the opposition against the Super Eagles. He said shortly on arrival min Moscow that the major thing is to know what to expect during the competition, especially thye conditions his team will operate in.

Meanwhile, former France international, Marcel Desailly has tipped the Super Eagles to be one of the surprise teams of the Mundial.