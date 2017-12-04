Harare City Council expects to raise $27 000 in monthly rentals from an estimated 300 vendors who will be accommodated at newly-established bus terminuses.

This was revealed in the Informal Sector Committee minutes discussed at the full council meeting held last week.

According to the minutes, council will accommodate vendors and de-congest the central business district (CBD) through the creation of additional vending sites.

"An estimated 300 vendors would be accommodated at the newly-established bus ranks and council was expected to realise $27 000 in monthly rentals.

"The council identified sites at the newly bus ranks to accommodate illegal street vendors in the CBD," read the minutes.

The new vending sites include an area between Long Cheng Plaza and the National Sports Stadium, Seke Road or Cripps Road, Robert Mugabe Road opposite Rhodesville Police Station and Coventry Holding bay.

Registration of the vendors started on October 10 and ended on October 27, 2017.

"Vendors responded positively to the public awareness campaigns by council officials urging vendors to register and relocate to approved vending sites in the CBD.

A separate progress report on the registration of street vendors to approved designated vending sites in the CBD shows that 893 vendors have since been registered.

All five vending sites are now fully operational. HCC acting town clerk Mrs Josephine Ncube said the Rezende Street vending site has been closed due to complaints from shop owners.

She said a local businessman, Mr Majid Abdul, has however offered his property to the vendors.

"Some of the operators complained that vendors were selling the same goods as retailers, while some were having difficulties delivering their goods to their shops as the road was heavily congested with vendors.

"After engaging the shop owners, one of them had offered to accommodate the informal sector into his buildings to diffuse tensions," she said.

The report also shows that revenue collected from the registration of vendors amounted to $4 465.

The Informal Sector Committee has since recommended continuous enforcement action by Harare Municipal Police, assisted by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, to ensure vendors do not return to the streets.

It also noted that there was urgent need for provision of infrastructure such as tents, tables, bins at designated market sites in the CBD, creation of additional sites at the newly established bus ranks, including the establishment of vendor management committees to ensure compliance on issues related to hygiene, cleanliness and protection of council property, among others.

The committee recommended that vendors pay rentals directly to council other than through associations.