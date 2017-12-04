Nigeria: NAFDAC, NBMA Sign MoU on Regulations

Abuja — National Biosafety Management Agency, NBMA,has entered into agreement with National Agency for Food and Drug Administration to ensure proper check of genetically modified foods in the country.

Speaking at signing of MOU in Abuja, Director General of NBMA, Dr. Rufus Ebegba, told NAFDAC team that there is need for them to work together for the good of citizens.

He observed that the agreement has become necessary as they have previously signed such understanding with others, like, Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service, and National Seed Council.

According to him, they are set to do more with other line agencies to ensure the safe practice of modern technology and use of its products.

He further explained that NAFDAC is a major stakeholder in biosafety world, adding, NBMA Act 2015 specifically spells out both in certification of genetically modified foods.

Ebegba stressed the important of both in food safety system of the country, adding, they were able to alert Nigerians of imported GM maize and successfully repatriated them.

On his part, NAFDAC representative, Prof. Samson Adebayo assured them of continued collaboration to ensure healthy administering of the products in Nigeria.