Nigeria: Indices Sustain Rising Profile, Up By N82billion

Equity transactions on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), sustained rising profile yesterday, as most highly capitalised stocks constituted the gainers' chart, causing market capitalisation to increase further by N82billion.

Specifically, at the close of trading yesterday, 31 stocks appreciated in price, as Total emerged the day's highest price gainer with 11.00 kobo to close at N241.00 per share, while Seven Up followed with 4.62 kobo to close at N97.12 per share.

Dangote Cement added 4.00 kobo to close at N245.00 per share. FO gained 2.79 kobo to close at N45.99 per share. International Breweries garnered 2.16 kobo to close at N60.00 per share.

WAPCO gained 0.80 kobo to close at N49.80 per share. Stanbic IBTC gained 0.75 kobo to close at N42.55 per share. Cadbury added 0.61 kobo to close at N12.94 per share. National Salt Company of Nigeria garnered 0.60 kobo to close at N15.95 per share.

Guaranty Trust Bank appreciated by 0.45 kobo to close at N43.00 per share.However, 18 stocks recorded price depreciation, led by Nigerian Breweries with 5.40 kobo to close at N132.30 per share.

Guinness followed with 1.07 kobo to close at N97.51 per share. Flour Mills lost 0.50 kobo to close at N33.50 per share. Ecobank TransNational Incorporated depreciated by 0.28 kobo to close at N16.70 per share. PZ Cussons also shed 0.22 kobo to close at N22.03 per share.

Trans National Corporation was the toast of investors in volume terms with 11million shares valued at N14.3billion, while Fidelity Bank followed with 117 million units worth N246million. FBN Holdings accounted for 53.6 million shares worth N380million.

Zenith Bank traded 39 million units valued at N990million. First City Monument Bank exchanged 32 million shares worth N37million.

Consequently, the All-share index appreciated by 235.4 points or 0.6 per cent to 37,944.60 from 37,709.20 recorded on Wednesday. Similarly, market capitalisation of listed equities rose by N82billion from N13.132 trillion to N13.214trillion.

On the whole, a total of 11.8 million shares valued at N21.4billion changed hands in 5,152 deals, against 441 million units worth N4billion in 4,263 deals that changed hands in 4,263 deals on Wednesday.