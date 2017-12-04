Nigeria: Our Investments in Girlchild Education Yielding Results, Says Dankwambo

Gombe State Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has said that investments by his administration on girl child education is yielding deserved results, assuring that the government would continue to protect girls that are willing to learn.

Dankwambo noted that school enrolment the state has increased from 23 percent which its administration met in 2011, to 62 percent stressing that examination pass rate has also increased from zero for girls to about 72 percent.

The governor, who spoke with The Guardian in an interview, observed that socio-cultural practices in northern Nigeria tend to limit the access of women to western education.

However, he pointed out that recent campaigns and propagation going on in the region on education of the girl child has increased awareness about the importance of learning in women, not only in the household, but also the community.

He added: "We have developed a lot of programmes and projects, including some direct cash transfer, equipping academic institutions with relevant facilities, supporting them with uniforms and books, and so many other initiatives that we have taken to make sure that the girl child is promoted to go school."

Governor Dankwambo stressed that even within the family or community, "today's woman needs education for the hygiene of her baby, care of household, care of other children, being a better wife and prosperity of the household."

"That sensitization is going on all around the north now, Gombe State is not left out.

Some of the girls that won National Examination Council (NECO) prizes are from Gombe. So, I can say the investments we have done in girl child is yielding deserved results," he declared.

He disclosed that emphasis is also being laid on the importance of nutrition and healthcare, pointing out that he decided to expand and upgrade the medical facility to a full-fledged mother and child hospital to increase maternal wellness and reduce morbidity.