Nigeria: Military Pensioners Seek Representation in Government Wage Review Panel

Kano — Military pensioners are seeking representation in the salary and wage committee recently inaugurated by the Federal Government.The ex-servicemen under the aegis of Retired Army, Navy and Airforce Officers' Association (RANON) say the committee may not consider their plight as they are mainly under the old Defined Benefits Scheme (DBS).

The Federal Government inaugurated the 30-member panel headed by former Minister of Land and Housing Mrs. Ama Pepple to negotiate a new national minimum wage.

In the tripartite committee are representatives of Federal Government, governors' forum, Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Nigerian Employees Consultative Association (NECA), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Mining and Agriculture (NACCMA) and others.

In a statement, RANON publicity officer Captain Yusuf Abdulmalik (rtd) said members of the association were apprehensive that the new committee, like the previous ones, might not give the retired officers fair consideration.Yusuf appealed for reconstitution of the committee to accommodate members of RANON and others who were underrepresented.