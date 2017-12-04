Nigeria: Stakeholders Caution Parents On Choice of Career for Their Wards

General Manager Human Resources, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Alero Onosode has urged parents to allow their children follow their passion, saying this would have a positive effect on the total development of the child, to enable them achieve the desired goals.

Onosode who spoke at a breakfast meeting organised by 'Project school library,' held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja also enjoined parents to be open to learning, accept their mistakes and ask for help from appropriate places so as not to jeopardize the future of their wards.

At the event which held at Sheraton hotel, Ikeja and tagged, 'Looking forward," Onosode said, "What is most important as parents is that we recognise our role as guardians, we do not own them. Lots of children were seen asking questions about their parents trying to force them to do things. As parents, we should realise that our role is to help them be the best they could be.

"We should not leave everything to teachers; we have a role in shaping and preparing them for the world ahead and also encourage them to acquire skills that will make them flourish.

She also tasked government to see education as a serious business that would quicken the development of the nation.

"We have undermined the education system a long time and it is so disheartening when we see libraries without books and classrooms without materials, what are these children supposed to learn? It is time to get back to real learning, making sure that the resources are available.

She also advised that government should partner with individuals who have passion for the sector and formulate policies that will further encourage them to contribute the overall development of the sector.

Alero also encouraged teachers to be open to learning, as nobody can give what he or she does not have.

"Though the demand is high and the reward is little, I want to encourage you to read at all times, invest in your personal development and move with the time such that you can pull the children along."

In her remarks, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Ajibike Oyewunmi advised that children should imbibe the culture of persistence and perseverance in their pursuit in life.

"I can tell you that there will be giants on the way to hinder you; there will be pain but you can choose to continue despite the pain and exhaustion. You can choose to focus on the results, to be a person of great faith... you can choose to persist without exception."

The event witnessed the review of the book, The Beautiful Ones are not yet born written by Ayi Kwei Armah. Students from Command Secondary School, Ipaja; Aunty Ayo International School and Anglican Girls College reviewed the book respectively.